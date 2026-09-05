Chance for some Sunday afternoon storms for the Omaha area

3 Things to Know



Scattered storms Sunday afternoon

Heat continues until Tuesday cold front

Storms Tuesday, drier rest of week

Forecast

While the rain chance has decreased for Sunday morning, it has increased for Sunday afternoon. We may see a cluster of storms roll through the area sometime in the afternoon, but exactly where and when is uncertain. Should these storms impact our area, some gusty winds or small hail is possible in the stronger storms. Highs still reach the low 90s.

We may have some leftover rain Monday morning, but that should dissipate and lead to a drier afternoon as highs climb into the low 90s. Monday will be breezy too, with some 20-30 mph wind gusts.

We see one more very hot day Tuesday as a cold front approaches; highs reach the upper 90s. As the cold front passes through, thunderstorms will develop along it in the evening. As of now, the better chance to see storms will be along and south of I-80. Some strong storms cannot be ruled out. Any storms should clear the area by Wednesday morning.

The front will pull behind it some welcome cooler weather. While it will still be above average, highs drop into the mid-80s and lows into the mid-60s with much lower humidity for both Wednesday and Thursday!

We briefly spike close to 90 again Friday before another storm system brings some rain & more cooler weather by the weekend.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some PM Storms

High: 89

Wind: SE 10-25

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 72

Wind: SE 10-15

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some AM Rain

Breezy

High: 93

Wind: SE 10-25

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot with PM Storms

Breezy

High: 97

Wind: SE 10-25

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