Chance for some Sunday afternoon storms for the Omaha area

3 Things to Know
- Scattered storms Sunday afternoon
- Heat continues until Tuesday cold front
- Storms Tuesday, drier rest of week
Forecast
While the rain chance has decreased for Sunday morning, it has increased for Sunday afternoon. We may see a cluster of storms roll through the area sometime in the afternoon, but exactly where and when is uncertain. Should these storms impact our area, some gusty winds or small hail is possible in the stronger storms. Highs still reach the low 90s.
We may have some leftover rain Monday morning, but that should dissipate and lead to a drier afternoon as highs climb into the low 90s. Monday will be breezy too, with some 20-30 mph wind gusts.
We see one more very hot day Tuesday as a cold front approaches; highs reach the upper 90s. As the cold front passes through, thunderstorms will develop along it in the evening. As of now, the better chance to see storms will be along and south of I-80. Some strong storms cannot be ruled out. Any storms should clear the area by Wednesday morning.
The front will pull behind it some welcome cooler weather. While it will still be above average, highs drop into the mid-80s and lows into the mid-60s with much lower humidity for both Wednesday and Thursday!
We briefly spike close to 90 again Friday before another storm system brings some rain & more cooler weather by the weekend.
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Some PM Storms
High: 89
Wind: SE 10-25
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Rain
Low: 72
Wind: SE 10-15
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Some AM Rain
Breezy
High: 93
Wind: SE 10-25
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Hot with PM Storms
Breezy
High: 97
Wind: SE 10-25
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