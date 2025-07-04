INDEPENDENCE DAY FORECAST: Are we staying dry for your plans today?

Happy 4th of July! Mother Nature is looking to bring us some dry & hot weather today with highs into the low 90s. There will be a bit of a breeze too.

By late afternoon, we'll start to see a couple isolated showers and storms pop up over central Nebraska, but most of us will be dry. The bulk of the storms will be moving in from the west at night, but there's now a good chance that they'll still be well to the west of the metro during the Omaha Symphony and fireworks show at Gene Leahy Mall.

This means there is now a better chance for showers and storms overnight and into Saturday morning. In fact, there could still be some rain around in the second half of Saturday too. This will keep us mostly cloudy with upper 80s.

Sunday will also be in the upper 80s, but a vast majority of us will be dry all day with more sunshine.

Hit and miss rain returns Monday, but there should be plenty of dry time mixed in as we warm up into the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will hit a lot more of our neighborhoods Tuesday with mid 80s.

We dry out Wednesday, letting us push back into the upper 80s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated PM Storms

Breezy

High: 92

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 74

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 87

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Drier, Less Humid

High: 87

