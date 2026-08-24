Drier Monday afternoon, more storms Tuesday

3 Things to Know



A wetter Monday morning for some

Severe storms possible Tuesday

Summertime temperatures

Forecast

Heading into our Monday afternoon, things will begin to dry up. Highs will only climb to the lower 80s, and we'll see a clearer sky overnight. Monday evening is a great day to take dinner outside, as it looks to be the coolest day of the week!

On Tuesday, temps will warm just a tad above average. Once we see 86 for that afternoon high, it looks like we'll stay there for the rest of the work week.

Tuesday also brings the potential for some severe storms. They'll push ahead of a front, just around those afternoon hours. Main concerns include larger pockets of hail and stronger winds.

Dry weather reigns on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs topping out right around 86.

By Friday, storm chances return to Nebraska and Iowa, and these may linger into the weekend. Temps will also be a little warmer, think the upper 80s, it could begin to feel like the mid 90s with added humidity.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Morning Rain

High: 82

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Dry

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some PM Storms

High: 86

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry & Warm

High: 86

Wind: SW 5-10

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