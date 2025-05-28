Isolated rain showers possible again Thursday, much warmer this weekend

Rain will move through far southeastern Nebraska this evening, providing a couple tenths of an inch of rain, mainly south of Lincoln and Omaha. While the rest of our neighborhoods remain dry, it will be a cloudy, cool and muggy evening with temperatures cooling in the low 50s overnight. There could be some patchy dense fog again by Thursday morning.

Most of us will be dry Thursday and there should be some sunshine back in the sky, mixed in with some passing cloud cover. Highs will reach the low 70s. A couple of spotty, isolated rain showers will develop for the afternoon, but things are looking mainly dry by evening.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a warmer day. It's back to average for late May, near 80 degrees.

The weekend will be even warmer. There's a chance we could see a round of late-morning and afternoon rain showers. Otherwise, it will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 80s. If we do see any rain, we should be dry for the evening.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s and some humidity.

The wind will start to pick up early next week, and it will be even warmer with highs Monday in the upper 80s.

Thunderstorms could move back into the region as early as Monday night, with thunderstorms looking a little more promising on Tuesday. Even with the wetter weather possible, we will stay in the 80s Tuesday with breezy winds.

More rain could be possible into Wednesday and temperatures will dip into the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Muggy, Patchy Fog

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Afternoon Rain

High: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 80

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

