Isolated rain showers Wednesday, well above-average highs this weekend

While mostly clear and mild this evening, clouds will begin to move in out from our south tonight. We'll start Wednesday morning partly to mostly cloudy, in the low 50s.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday and temperatures will be slightly cooler than recent days, in the mid 70s. Starting in the afternoon, a few spotty showers will start to pop up across the region. While any neighborhood could see a brief shower, the best places to see this isolated rain will be near a weak cold front north of Omaha, and closer to an upper-level storm system south of Omaha.

A few isolated rain showers will remain possible Wednesday night, before slowly clearing out Thursday. Our Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Once again, a couple of isolated afternoon showers could be possible, clearing up before Thursday evening.

Rainfall totals will be less than 0.10" for those that are lucky enough to get any rain Wednesday and Thursday. This will be our last chance at rainfall for the next 7-10 days.

The sunshine takes back over Friday and we'll be flirting with 80 in the afternoon.

Mother's Day weekend looks very warm for this time of year. We'll see a lot of weekend sunshine with highs in the low 80s. The wind may become a little breezier on Sunday.

Even warmer weather will continue to move into the region early next week. Next Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with breezy winds and lots of sunshine. This also means no rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Cool

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 76

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 76

