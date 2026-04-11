Isolated severe storm possible this evening, more spot storms in the coming days

3 THINGS TO KNOW



A stormy start to the weekend

Severe weather ingredients overhead

Temps to climb into the 80s

FORECAST

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 11 pm for counties southwest of Lincoln. An isolated storm could become severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado. Elsewhere, the threat of severe storms is low, but not zero.

Sunday is trending to be a drier, breezy, and warmer day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A few isolated storms may still pop up in the afternoon heat in Iowa, which could pose a severe weather risk if they form.

Monday starts the new workweek even warmer with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Heading into Monday night a few storms may move in from south of Omaha with some hail.

Tuesday could be wet and stormy for some, but many look dry, as a cold front eventually moves through the region, and it could lead to a risk of severe weather, with highs in the upper 80s.

The rest of next week will be drier and warmer than average, in the 70s for next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

We start to cool off by next weekend as another storm system approaches the area.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 62

Wind: SE 10-30

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated Storms

High: 79

Wind: S 15-25

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 86

Wind: S 10-25

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated Storms

High: 88

Wind: S 10-25

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