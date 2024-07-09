Isolated Storms Return Midweek

Today will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine.

We stay mostly clear overnight as we cool off into the mid 60s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a touch warmer with upper 80s and a little more humidity. It will be mostly sunny, but we'll have to dodge a few isolated storms from the middle of the afternoon until the early night. Most cities will stay dry.

The upper 80s continue Thursday with a lot of sunshine.

We likely make it to 90 on Friday as we dodge a couple isolated showers and storms again. Like Wednesday, most of us will stay dry.

This weekend looks hot and humid. Saturday will be in the low 90s, followed by mid 90s on Sunday. Both afternoons will be mostly sunny. With higher humidity, the mornings only cool off into the low 70s.

The hot weather continues Monday with mid 90s and a lot of sunshine.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 87

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 87

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.