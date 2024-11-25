It gets even colder over Thanksgiving week, here's what to expect

The wind will be a lot lighter overnight, but it gets cold, dropping into the low 20s for Tuesday morning.

It gets breezy again Tuesday afternoon, but the wind shifts out of the south, blowing in some slightly warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 40s. After a mostly sunny start to the day, clouds return for the afternoon.

Colder weather then starts to take back over. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 in Omaha. While the metro likely stays dry, there could be some light rain farther south in the morning.

For those traveling, it doesn't look like there will be any major travel issues across Nebraska or Iowa heading into Thanksgiving. If you're flying through Denver, there will likely be some snow at times Tuesday and Wednesday, which could slow things down there. To our south, Kansas City will likely see rain Wednesday. Some of that rain will stretch up towards Chicago, which could mix in with some snow there Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Back here in Omaha, Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy and colder. Highs will be in the mid 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

Light snow is possible Friday night and into early Saturday morning, but it's far from a guarantee right now. Even if you see a little snow in your neighborhood, it likely won't be enough to cause any big travel problems.

The weekend gets even colder. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high near 30, and then we drop into the upper 20s for Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Breezy

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Rain South

High: 40

