It's another summer-like Wednesday!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Continuing with above average highs

Extra clouds later in the week

Slight chance at weekend rain

FORECAST

Temps once again this morning are already in the 60s, and some of us might feel that sticky air as we're getting our day started. It's going to be another dry, hot day for our Wednesday with afternoon highs back into the 90s.

A few extra clouds will roll in Thursday, but our skies look to stay partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Some spotty rain will try and clip parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Friday and Saturday. Most, if not all of the rain will stay west of Omaha. Due to even more cloud cover, highs will be in the mid 80s.

Our best chance at rain comes Sunday, but it does look like there will be some dry time through a lot of the day.

We'll continue with spotty, small chances at rain into early next week with high temps for first days of June in the low to mid 80s. That is around normal for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 90

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Some Clouds

Mild

Low: 65

Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 86

Wind: SE 10-15

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