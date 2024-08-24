It's going to get hotter before it cools down next week

We continue to feel the heat and humidity through the night as temperatures only cool to the mid 70s by Sunday morning.

It will get hotter for Sunday with highs into the mid 90s with heat index values above 105 for much of the afternoon. If you plan on being outdoors for any extended period, drink plenty of water and find shade!

The same goes for Monday as high temperatures peak in the upper 90s. It is not out of the question for a few communities in southeast Nebraska to reach the triple digits during the afternoon. Heat index values will be above 105 yet again.

By Tuesday, some relief will arrive in the form of a cold front that will press on through the area. Still, it will be hot with highs in the low 90s. The cold front may pop a few storms Tuesday evening, but most of us stay dry.

We keep the small rain/storm chance around for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

Another cold front arrives Thursday, giving us the best chance for rain/storms during the week. Still, not everyone will see storms. The clouds keep temperatures in the upper 80s.

We end the week more seasonal with highs in the low to mid 80s and sunshine returning.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 76

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 96

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 98

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storm

High: 91

