It's starting to feel more like November, here's how cold it will be

Evening clouds will start to clear up overnight, and it stays breezy with temperatures Wednesday morning in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be windy with winds up to 45 mph. That will be more cold air blowing in, dropping Omaha into the mid 40s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day, but the clouds could be more stubborn northeast of Omaha, where some neighborhoods will only make it into the upper 30s. We could even see a few snow flurries in northern Iowa and northern Nebraska during the day. Nothing accumulative.

For the first time this season, Omaha will be dropping into the 20s Thursday morning. It will be another windy afternoon with highs only near 40, but at least it will be mostly sunny.

The wind will be lighter Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s with a lot of sunshine.

Saturday is looking a little more comfortable for the Nebraska's last home game of the season. It will be mostly sunny with upper 40s.

We could get back to 50 on Sunday with more clouds.

Monday brings a very small chance for rain as we cool off into the mid 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Lighter Wind

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 46

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 40

