It's the warmest day of the week as cold air returns tomorrow

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Mild, near record highs Tuesday

Windy and colder starting Wednesday - Sunday

Small rain & snow chances

FORECAST:

While still chilly, this morning is not too bad by January standards with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday is the warmest day of the week by far, with highs in the upper 50s, despite the mostly cloudy sky. We probably won't break any records, but the record high for Omaha is 63 degrees. A cold front is expected to arrive later in the evening, bringing a chance of spotty rain showers from the afternoon through Tuesday night. Once the front arrives, winds will begin to pick up in the evening with 20-30 mph wind gusts.

This cold front will bring colder weather into the region starting Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s and sunny skies. This cold weather looks here to stay, with near-to-below average temps lasting through the weekend. Wednesday starts windy, but the wind relaxes through the day.

We briefly reach the 40s on Thursday before a second cold front arrives in the evening. This cold front will bring another chance of spotty snow showers Thursday night into Friday, 30-40 mph winds, and more cold air. This chance for snow could bring a dusting of accumulation, but the system likely will have to fight through dry air. We'll monitor it.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop even further, with Saturday forecasted to have highs in the low 20s and lows in the single digits. Sunday may be a bit warmer, but only near 30 degrees.

Warmer weather, in the 30s/40s, should return next week with low chances for rain or snow.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm & Breezy

Spotty Evening Rain

High: 58

Wind: W 15-25

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Flurries & Breezy

Low: 26

Wind: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder & Windy

High: 31

Wind: N 20-30

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 43

Wind: S 15-25

