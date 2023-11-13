Watch Now
It's Warm For Now, But Here's When We Cool Off

Weekend Rain is Possible
A Warm November Week
Posted at 4:36 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 17:37:30-05

Overnight, we keep things a little warmer, in the low 40s.

It gets windy Tuesday, but its stays warm. We'll be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

We keep the sunshine and warm weather Wednesday with a high near 70, but the wind will be a lot lighter.

It gets breezy again Thursday, but we can't complain, because it stays warm, in the upper 60s.

Then, a cold front blows through, dropping us into the mid 50s on Friday with a few more clouds. While cooler, that's more typical for November.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with a high near 60.

Rain will try to move in Sunday, which would hold us back into the mid 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Not as Chilly
Low: 41

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Windy
High: 69

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 70

