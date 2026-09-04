I've got your FNL and Husker football forecast!

3 Things to Know



Heat advisory into Saturday

In the 90s for Labor Day weekend

Heat relief, rain around end of next week

Forecast

Surprise surprise! A heat advisory is now in effect for the Omaha metro through Saturday due to prolonged heat and increased temperatures for the region. The afternoon heat index will reach 100-105 and nightly temps may only cool in the mid 70s.

Friday is another hot one, with more sun and above-normal temps by nearly 15+ degrees now. Friday's highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. There may be a few afternoon clouds, but we expect things to stay dry. Plan for extra heat during high school football games on Friday evening.

The 'scorching' summer heat may stick around of some on Saturday with temps again in the mid 90s. Husker kickoff is set for 11AM Saturday, and so far it looks like there should be plenty of dry time (and heat) for that game. Overnight lows will still only hang out in the mid to low 70s.

There will be a few areas from Omaha and west Iowa that only reach the low 90s on Sunday and Monday as the heat begins to slowly shift south and west. There's also a better chance for some showers as we head into our Sunday evening, but those won't really help to push our temps down too much into Labor Day.

Tuesday likely gets very hot again, with temps in the mid 90s and a heat index around 100-105. However, there is also a chance for rain as a cold front moves through the region.

This front will start the trend of less excessively hot weather for Omaha. Going forward, temps will be down in the upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of next week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 97

Wind: SE 10-25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Dry

Staying Warm

Low: 75

Wind: SE 10-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 96

Wind: SE 10-25

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