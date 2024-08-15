A few isolated storms to dodge Thursday

It's a cloudy start to our Thursday, but we'll get some sunshine out this afternoon. It will be humid and a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Most cities stay dry, but there will be a few isolated storms that pop up late in the afternoon and continue into early tonight. The storms could be strong enough for some hail and strong wind.

Skies clear into Friday morning as we cool off into the mid 60s.

The humidity won't be as bad Friday afternoon, but it will be plenty warm with upper 80s and a lot of sunshine.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

Sunday brings a few more clouds to mix in with the sunshine, but we stay in the mid 80s. There will be a small chance for rain late Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

The mid 80s continue Tuesday afternoon, but we have a better chance for some rain late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Storms

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Warm

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 88

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.