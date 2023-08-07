Keeping the Heat Under Control

After a cloudy start to Monday, we'll see more sunshine in the afternoon, getting us a little warmer than Sunday. Highs will be near 80 this afternoon.

A few isolated storms are possible tonight and into the overnight hours, but most of us stay dry. We will cool off into the low 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the low 80s. In the second half of the day, there will be a few spotty storms to dodge. Even though many cities stay dry, the storms in the area could produce a couple pockets of hail and strong wind.

Wednesday morning could be wet for some cities, especially south of Omaha. This will keep us mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

With a better chance to stay dry Thursday and Friday, and some extra sunshine mixing in with the clouds, it gets a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s both afternoons.

We cool off into the low 80s for the weekend with the chance for a few isolated showers and storms across the region.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Below Average

High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 81

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 78

