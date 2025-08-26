Keeping the heat under control

A few spotty showers are moving southeast through northeast Nebraska as of 5 a.m., but they likely won't make it into Omaha. In fact, most of our neighborhoods will be dry for the Tuesday morning commute.

Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon, but we keep the heat under control. Highs will be in the mid 70s with low humidity.

Overnight, we will drop into the upper 50s for Wednesday morning.

The wind will be a little stronger out of the south Wednesday afternoon, helping to blow in some slightly warmer weather. Highs will be near 80 with more clouds than sunshine.

Thursday brings a little more humidity, but it won't be bad for August. Highs will be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We stay near 80 Friday with a few clouds. A couple spotty showers are possible, but most of us will be dry.

Rain is more likely this weekend with scattered showers across the region both Saturday and Sunday, but there will still be a number of spots in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa that stay dry all weekend. This will keep more clouds around and helps to keep the heat under control. Highs will be near 80 both afternoons.

Monday will be dry for most of us with upper 70s and some sunshine.

TUESDAY

Spotty Rain Early

Clearing Skies

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 80

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Little Muggy

High: 81

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

