Keeping the heat under control... for now

Most of us are dry this morning, but we are dodging a few isolated showers. These will end by the lunch hour, then skies will quickly clear, letting in a lot more sunshine than yesterday. It will be a little warmer, with a high near 80.

Tonight will be mostly clear and comfy as we drop into the low 60s for Thursday morning. Neighborhoods north of Omaha and down into southwest Iowa have a better chance of seeing some upper 50s. While most of us stay dry, there will be a few isolated showers to dodge again into the morning commute.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy at times, but we keep the heat under control. Highs will be in the low 80s.

An isolated shower can't be ruled out at any time Friday, but most of us will be dry all day. There will be a lot more clouds in the sky, but more of us will reach the low 80s with Omaha across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

The summer heat, humidity, and sunshine will kick in for the weekend, so make sure you have sunscreen with you if you're heading to Offutt AFB for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and humid with a high near 94. Sunday will also be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. It might not help it feel much better, but at least the wind will be blowing around some both days.

Monday will be in the low 90s with at least a small chance for rain to end the day. We drop the heat a little more Tuesday with upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated A.M. Rain

Clearing Skies

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Isolated A.M. Rain

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

Breezy

High: 83

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.