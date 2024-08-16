Keeping the heat under control this weekend

The warm weather continues today with highs in the upper 80s and a lot of sunshine, but the humidity won't be as bad.

With a little less humidity, our mornings will cool off a little more. Many of us, including Omaha, will drop into the low 60s for Saturday morning, but some parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa north of I-80 will drop into the upper 50s.

We pull back the heat a little for the weekend, putting temperatures back to average for the middle of August. Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

There could be a few more clouds mixed in with the sunshine Sunday, but we should stay dry with mid 80s.

The mid 80s continue Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be a touch cooler as we drop into the low 80s. Most of the day looks dry, but our next chance for rain will be late Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

Even if we see rain midweek, it won't cool us down. We'll see more mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Humid

High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 85

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 84

