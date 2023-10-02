Last Day of Near Record Heat

We have one more hot day in store on Monday with highs in the low 90s. The record for Omaha is 94 set in 1953, and as of now, we look to be just shy of the record. Sunshine continues along with breezy conditions.

The wind cranks up a bit more on Tuesday with some wind gusts over 30mph possible. Showers and thunderstorms begin to move into eastern Nebraska by mid-morning and slowly work east. As of now the main chance for storms in Omaha is in the afternoon to evening, although this can change depending on the speed of the cold front. These storms should stay below severe limits, although some hail or gusty winds are possible west of Omaha.

The cold front brings well-anticipated relief to the region with highs dropping into the low 70s! The breeze continues on Wednesday, this time winds from the north.

Thursday looks much of the same as Wednesday with highs in the 70s and a continued breeze.

Friday we go even cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows on Friday could even drop into the 30s in some spots, although any frost looks to be very limited.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 93

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Showers and Storms

Windy

High: 83

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Cooler

High: 73

