Latest Updates: Severe weather sweeps through Nebraska and Iowa

A new TORNADO WARNING has been issued. Seek shelter immediately if you are in the warned area! Download our free @StormShieldApp for live radar and storm details. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/X4fkq2KcbL — Mark Stitz (@MarkStitz) December 15, 2021

Now 18,000 without power for OPPD. Looks like Cass and Douglas got hit with the latest outage. @3NewsNowOmaha — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) December 15, 2021

Rotation right over Council Bluffs, IA. These storms are moving rapidly. Take shelter now! #iawx https://t.co/6AttJUtaZd pic.twitter.com/IUYBnOkL0d — Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) December 15, 2021

Tornado Warning for Pottawattamie county until 5:00 pm. TAKE SHELTER NOW, including Council Bluffs, Underwood, and Neola. Storm is moving northeast at 85 mph. #iawx @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/7KglfPedYo — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) December 15, 2021

A new TORNADO WARNING has been issued. Seek shelter immediately if you are in the warned area! Download our free @StormShieldApp for live radar and storm details. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/vygcRR7txj — Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) December 15, 2021

A new TORNADO WARNING has been issued. Seek shelter immediately if you are in the warned area! Download our free @StormShieldApp for live radar and storm details. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/MU2BAEIxPJ — Chris Swaim (@Chris_R_Swaim) December 15, 2021

A new TORNADO WARNING has been issued. Seek shelter immediately if you are in the warned area! Download our free @StormShieldApp for live radar and storm details. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/8vtXf57onx — Chris Swaim (@Chris_R_Swaim) December 15, 2021

Tornado warning for Thurston county until 4:30 pm. This is a confirmed tornado, TAKE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY. Storm is moving northeast at 60 mph. #newx #iawx @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/c8xHaLygkf — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) December 15, 2021

2 CONFIRMED tornadoes on the ground near Sioux City pic.twitter.com/jN6EWAx2aZ — Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) December 15, 2021

Even outside of the tornado warning, #Omaha needs to TAKE SHELTER due to these strong winds (80 mph gusts) moving through right now. #newx @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/3W6vmhkdGp — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) December 15, 2021

Tornado warning for Otoe and Cass counties in NE and Fremont and Mills counties in IA until 4:15 pm. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY. Storm is capable of producing a tornado and moving northeast at 100 mph. #newx #iawx @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/ExGBaP4n86 — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) December 15, 2021

Now at 3,000 outages. Looks like it's just North of Lincoln area. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/4I9QPmVzOp — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) December 15, 2021

This is now an observed tornado near Mead. Union, Valley, Bennington and nearby areas, SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY. Warning now extended to the northeast to include Dodge, Douglas, and Washington counties. #newx @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/9i3ZDMI79S — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) December 15, 2021

Fire Dept. observed a tornado. Take shelter now!! https://t.co/4soBBxxMDY — Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) December 15, 2021

Tornado warning continues for Douglas and Saunders counties until 4:30 pm. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY. This includes Elkhorn and parts of West O. Storms are moving northeast at 75 mph. #newx @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/UTa0VAMDYg — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) December 15, 2021

A new TORNADO WARNING has been issued. Seek shelter immediately if you are in the warned area! Download our free @StormShieldApp for live radar and storm details. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/HAF06HbGhh — Chris Swaim (@Chris_R_Swaim) December 15, 2021

Severe T-Storm Warning for Platte, Butler, Stanton, Madison, and Colfax counties until 3:15 pm. Storms are capable of producing 80 mph wind gusts and moving northeast at 80 mph. With the potential for embedded tornadoes, take shelter with these storms! #newx @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/znQlljq77P — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) December 15, 2021

Severe thunderstorm capable of producing 80 mph wind gusts about to head into the #Omaha metro. NOW is the time to SEEK SHELTER. #newx @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/INVmwmp5Kg — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) December 15, 2021

Severe T-Storm Warning now includes the rest of the Omaha and surrounding areas until 4:45 pm. Storms are capable of producing 80 mph gusts and penny size hail and are moving east at 65 mph. This is our heads up, Omaha! Time to head to the shelter! #newx @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/iPNjv4sMjL — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) December 15, 2021

