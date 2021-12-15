Watch
Latest Updates: Severe weather sweeps through Nebraska and Iowa

Posted at 3:44 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 17:54:35-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV is live on-air, on our app and on Facebook with the latest severe weather updates.

Watch our meteorologists below or on Facebook:

Watch on our website live channel here.

For more information on power outages in the Omaha area visit the OPPD website: OPPD Outage Center

Midamerican Energy outages in Iowa can be found here.

