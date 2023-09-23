Less Humid Tomorrow

After some storms on Saturday, the cold front will drop temperatures overnight with lots into the middle 50s.
Sunday looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The humidity will be lower with highs in the upper 70s.
We get to enjoy a lot more sunshine Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday will also be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.
We slowly warm back into the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with continued sunshine.
The winds crank up out of the south beginning Friday, bringing in warmer air with highs in the mid 80s into next weekend.
We stay dry through the week, with our next small rain chance not arriving until next Saturday.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Storms Exit
Low: 55
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Dry
High: 78
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Average
High: 79
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 80
