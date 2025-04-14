Less windy Tuesday, storms possible later this week

It will be a chilly and windy night under partly cloudy skies. An isolated rain shower is possible north of Omaha overnight, but the rain will be very hit-and-miss at best, and will likely not lead to anything measurable if you do get rain. We'll start Tuesday morning in the mid 30s.

The wind lightens up Tuesday and we get another day of sunshine. It will be slightly warmer out, in the low to mid 60s for Tuesday afternoon.

It gets a little more breezy again Wednesday as warmer weather moves back in. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few spotty showers will be around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa late Wednesday into Thursday morning, but the rain will miss a lot of our neighborhoods.

Thursday will be warm and breezy with a high near 80! There will be some hit and miss storms in the evening and night. It looks like less than half the area will see rain from the storms, but they could be strong to severe. These should weaken into some leftover spotty rain into Friday morning.

Friday will be back to average highs for this time of year, in the mid 60s with lots of clouds. But, it looks to be a mainly dry day.

We start Easter weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain is looking more likely now for Easter Sunday, and it could be pretty windy day, in the mid 60s. So, be ready to dodge the rain when heading to church services and while holding outdoor family pictures, or Easter egg hunts. This rain would be all day, eventually clearing up before the start of next week.

Next Monday will be partly sunny, drier and and warmer, near 70 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lighter Wind

High: 64

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 76

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Thunderstorms

Breezy

High: 80

