Light Rain Before Thursday's Snow

Light rain, mist, and drizzle will continue on and off the rest of the day, keeping us cooler. Highs will be near 40 with cloudy skies.

A few more pockets of light rain are possible overnight, but more rain and snow will start to move in just ahead of the Thursday morning commute as we cool into the low 30s.

Rain and snow will continue at times the rest of Thursday, but with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s, a lot of the snow will melt in the metro. Cities farther south will see more rain than snow, keeping snow totals in Omaha and south between 0 to 1 inch. The snow will end Thursday night with totals more likely to reach 1-3 inches in northeast Nebraska and cities northeast of the metro.

We stay chilly with upper 30s Friday afternoon and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be breezy with some light rain and snow possible in the second half of the day. Highs will be near 40.

Clocks spring forward Saturday night with mid 40s Sunday afternoon and a lot of clouds.

Monday brings a little better chance for some sunshine, but temperatures stay below average, in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Light Rain

High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Light Rain/Snow

Low: 32

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain/Snow

High: 37

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Dry

High: 39

