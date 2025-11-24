Light rain moving through today, Tuesday gets windy

It could be a wet AM commute as a band of light rain overspreads the area. Most of the rain will move east of us by noon, but drizzle or light showers could last through the afternoon. Today is also the "warmest" of the next several days, with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds keep our temps in the 40s overnight.

We keep the clouds & start to get colder on Tuesday. Tuesday will also be windy, with some 40-50 mph gusts not out of the question. This could lead to an elevated fire risk, so avoid any outdoor burning.

The sunshine returns on Wednesday, but the cold weather settles in with highs only in the upper 30s.

Thanksgiving looks sunny & chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Confidence is increasing in a band of light snow moving over Nebraska and Iowa on Friday. The exact timing and amount of snow accumulation (if any) are unclear at this time, but it may impact some travel plans.

A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives by the weekend with highs in the low 30s & lows in the 10s/20s.

Another storm system could aim for the region on Sunday with a rain & snow mix, but any details beyond that are uncertain at this time.

Bottom line, those with travel plans after Thanksgiving need to watch the forecast closely.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 52

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Chilly

Low: 42

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler & Windy

High: 47

Wind: NW 20-30 G 45

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 38

Wind: SW 5-10

