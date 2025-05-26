Light rain tonight & Tuesday, back to warmer highs later this week

Light rain is likely this evening and will stay scattered for the rest of tonight. Some light rain will linger into Tuesday morning. We'll start the day tomorrow in the low 50s.

Hit and miss rain will stick around Omaha most of Tuesday, especially in the morning. There should be a lot of dry time mixed in by the afternoon, and by the evening most of the rain should have moved out of the region. It will be a cloudy day with highs in the low 60s.

Because this rain will be fairly light, rain accumulations will range from 0.10" to 0.25", but it should be a good, steady rainfall. The heaviest rain totals will likely be in southeast Nebraska.

While there will be some spotty rain around Wednesday, there will be many who stay dry. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine reaching highs near 70.

Thursday brings more sunshine, helping to warm us up into the mid 70s. While a couple isolated showers are possible, most of us will stay dry.

Friday will be mostly sunny and back to near average for late May, nearing 80 degrees.

The weekend will be even warmer. There's a slight chance we see a few rain showers on Saturday, otherwise we'll see more sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with slightly more humidity, and in the mid 80s.

We'll start next week continuing the warmer temperature trends. Monday's highs will be in the upper 80s with sunshine.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 52

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Drier Evening

High: 63

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty Isolated Rain

High: 70

