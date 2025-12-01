Light snow could impact the AM commute today

WHAT TO KNOW:



Light snow on Monday morning that could impact the morning commute

Bitter cold on Wednesday night, temps below zero

Back in the 30s by the end of the week

FORECAST:

Another round of light snow is moving in this morning. Not everyone will see the snow. Those who live north of Omaha may only see snow flurries in the morning. The chance for accumulating snow is higher south of Omaha. Still, the timing of the snow will coincide with the morning commute, which may in of itself cause some issues. So take it easy this morning, and give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go.

Expected snowfall amounts should be lighter than this recent snowstorm, with most of us seeing under 1", though our southern counties could see over 2", but no more than 3" through Monday afternoon.

The snow exits for most by Monday afternoon, and highs will only reach the lower 20s.

Tuesday may start foggy in some spots, but by the afternoon, it will be a bit "warmer" with highs getting to near 30 degrees. With some sunshine, that should be enough to melt some snow.

A strong cold front on Wednesday will cause the temperatures to be "flipped", meaning we are the warmest in the morning and falling through the day. As you head out to work or school, it will be in the low 30s. As you head home, it will have dropped into the upper 10s.

We bottom out on Wednesday night with lows around -4 degrees, the first time this season we will drop below 0. Thursday morning's wind chill will be down around -10 to -15.

Thursday will be sunny, but cold with highs in the upper 10s.

We slowly climb out of the bitter cold by the end of the week into the weekend, with low 30s on Friday and Saturday.

Another storm system could slide through on Saturday that may bring some rain/snow to the region. At this time, this is not looking as impactful as the winter storm we had this past weekend.

MONDAY

Cloudy

Light AM Snow

High: 23

Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 9

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Not As Cold

High: 33

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Falling Temps

Breezy

AM Temp: 30

PM Temp: 18

Wind: NW 15-25

