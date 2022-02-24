Light Snow For Thursday

Scattered pockets of snow start to move in from the west around the morning commute for places primarily north of I-80. It shouldn't be enough to cause any traffic issues for the morning commute. Snow becomes more common by the lunch hour across the region, then continues at times in the afternoon. The worst of the snow ends by the evening commute.
Snow totals won't be significant, but could be enough to cause some slick spots in the second half of the day. With highs in the teens, anything that falls will stick to the ground. Totals will range from half an inch to two inches of light, fluffy snow.
Friday brings a lot more sunshine in the afternoon, warming us up a little more. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
The weekend looks mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back above average. Both afternoons will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Monday continues our stretch of mid 50s with mainly sunny skies.
This will set the tone for the rest of the week with high temperatures expected to get back into the 50s each day.
THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Light Snow
High: 17
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Very Cold
Low: 1
FRIDAY
Clearing Skies
Not as Cold
High: 28
SATURDAY
Mainly Sunny
Mild
High: 48
