Light Snow For Thursday

Scattered pockets of snow start to move in from the west around the morning commute for places primarily north of I-80. It shouldn't be enough to cause any traffic issues for the morning commute. Snow becomes more common by the lunch hour across the region, then continues at times in the afternoon. The worst of the snow ends by the evening commute.

Snow totals won't be significant, but could be enough to cause some slick spots in the second half of the day. With highs in the teens, anything that falls will stick to the ground. Totals will range from half an inch to two inches of light, fluffy snow.

Friday brings a lot more sunshine in the afternoon, warming us up a little more. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back above average. Both afternoons will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday continues our stretch of mid 50s with mainly sunny skies.

This will set the tone for the rest of the week with high temperatures expected to get back into the 50s each day.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow

High: 17

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: 1

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Not as Cold

High: 28

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Mild

High: 48

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.