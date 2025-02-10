Light snow Monday night, more on the way to impact travel mid-week

Light snow will continue this evening north of Omaha, where neighborhoods could get up to an inch of snow and slow travel can be expected. This snow will try and get into Omaha and Lincoln after sunset, but will struggle to do so, coming to an end before midnight. Up to a dusting will be possible around the Omaha and Lincoln metros.

KMTV Monday Snow Forecast

It will be a breezy night with lows in the single digits for Tuesday morning under cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, while staying cold and breezy. Highs will only be in the teens.

The week's second round of snow arrives Tuesday night. The snow will start light, then it become more widespread and heavier at times overnight and into Wednesday morning. Heavier areas of snow will continue early Wednesday afternoon, but those will be less common by the evening. It could take until early Wednesday night for the snow to end across all of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Snow totals will be lowest north of the Omaha metro, where 1-3 inches are possible in Norfolk, Tekamah, Blair, Denison, and Harlan. Farther south, Omaha, Columbus, York, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Red Oak, and Atlantic could see 2-5 inches. Our highest totals will likely be in Nebraska City and cities farther south where 3 to 6 inches will be possible.

KMTV Midweek Snow Forecast

Temperatures will only reach the middle teens Wednesday, making for a light and fluffy snow when falling.

Thursday starts below zero, and for a third afternoon in a row, we only hit the teens in the afternoon... but at least it will come with some sunshine.

Friday will be windy and a little warmer, in the upper 20s with cloudy skies. If you have plans for Valentine's Day evening, things look dry for now, but snow does return late in the evening.

The week's third round of snow could arrive as early as Friday night, but the timing is still uncertain. It could hold off until Saturday. Snow totals would just be a guess this far away, but for most of us, the totals will be smaller than what we see midweek.

Along with some snow, Saturday will also be windy with highs in the mid 20s.

We get colder again Sunday with highs back down in the teens.

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Low: 6

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow after 9 PM

High: 16

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Snow

High: 14

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.