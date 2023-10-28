Light Snow Showers Saturday

The first light snow of the young autumn season will move in today over eastern Nebraska. There will be a lot of dry air that this system fights, so any precipitation will be spotty for much of Saturday and Sunday.

It will be a frigid Saturday, in the mid 30s, feeling more like the 20s, due to a wind chill. Snow showers will become common over northeast Nebraska, and generally north of I-80, for much of the day. Skies will just remain cloudy with spotty rain, snow and ice pellets (graupel) near and south of I-80, including Lincoln and Omaha, and western Iowa.

As we get colder into the evening, any wintry mix will change to all snow south of I-80. Light, spotty snow showers will continue into Saturday evening and Saturday night.

The best chance for any snow to stick to the ground will be in northeast Nebraska, with 1-3" possible from Norfolk to Columbus. The rest of the region won't see much accumulation, other than a dusting to 1/2" on the grass. Due to the recent warm weather, snow should melt from most roads, but bridges and overpasses may become slushy if the snow is heavy enough. Any treated road or parking lot should hold up pretty well.

After the snow moves out, overall, Sunday looks cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s, dropping in the lower 20s as skies clear Sunday night.

The sunshine returns Monday, but we stay cold. We start the day in the low 20s and only warm into the low 40s for the afternoon.

We stay cold and sunny for Halloween, in the upper 30s. By trick-or-treat, we will be falling back into the lower 30s.

The stretch of 20s in the morning and 40s in the afternoon continues Wednesday with a lot of sunshine... but we should see some slightly warmer weather by the weekend.

