Light snow Sunday night

There's a chance for snow Sunday night and into Monday morning, but mainly for cities southeast and northwest of Omaha. This could bring some minor accumulations of 1-3 inches in extreme southeastern Nebraska, southwestern Iowa, and northwestern Missouri. The rest of us see less than an inch of snow. It could still make for a few slick spots early Monday morning, though the snow will be wrapped up by the morning commute.

Monday afternoon will be chilly with upper 30s expected and more sunshine.

Tuesday looks a lot better. We get to enjoy more sunshine with highs near 50 degrees. Then temperatures start to drop once again.

Another chance of snow arrives late Wednesday into Thursday and this could bring some accumulating snow to the area. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 20s.

We warm a bit more by the weekend with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow

Low: 21

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 50

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Snow Late

High: 38

