Light snow Thursday night, followed by a light wintry mix this weekend

Light snow showers will move from northwest to southeast Thursday evening, and as air temperatures cool to below freezing, some roads may get a little slick. Snow accumulation will be very low with this system, mainly around a dusting to up to 1/4". All of the snow moves out after midnight and it gets breezy tonight with lows in the low 20s.

Friday will be a cloudy day with breezy winds early in the day, adding to the wind chill effect. Highs will only be in the upper 20s. Skies will clear up for a few hours Friday night, allowing for air temperatures will drop into the mid 10s by Saturday morning.

It's looking like now we could have a little precipitation during the day Saturday, and if temperatures are cold enough, it could be a mix of rain and freezing drizzle. Highs will only reach the low 30s, but we should all make it above freezing for a few hours during the day.

Very light snow will become possible late Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday as northwest winds blow in another shot of arctic air. Sunday will be windy with a high in the upper 20s.

It will be a cold start to the next workweek with low 20s Monday afternoon, but we start to see more sunshine.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30, followed by mid 30s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Breezy

Low: 21

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 28

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Wintry Mix

High: 34

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.