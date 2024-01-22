Light Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday & Wednesday

We finally warmed above freezing today, for the first time since January 9th, which was 13 days ago.

Patchy dense fog will begin to develop this evening and will continue through the night.

After midnight, a light wintry mix will move into the region as the fog continues. This will be anything from light rain, light freezing rain, and snow. No major accumulations of ice or snow are expected, but it could be just enough to make some new slippery areas for the Tuesday morning commute especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be just below freezing.

Tuesday afternoon looks drier, but it stays cloudy with highs in the mid 30s again.

There will be another chance for a light wintry mix heading into Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but it still won't be for everyone. By late morning as we start to warm up, we'll switch to scattered rain. Again, most roads should be fine, but overpasses and bridges may be a little slick Wednesday morning. We stay cloudy with mid 30s.

Hopefully you like mid 30s, because that's basically the temperatures for the next several days, even into Thursday and Friday with a lot of clouds.

In fact, it looks like we'll still be in the mid 30s over the weekend, hopefully with at least a little more sunshine on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Wintry Mix

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Wintry Mix

High: 34

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 35

