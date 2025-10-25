Low rain chance this weekend, better chance early next week

We start the weekend cloudy, and there is a small chance for an isolated rain shower at any point in the day on Saturday. Most will remain dry, but you may run into pockets of drizzle or sprinkles. It will be cool with highs in the upper 50s.

There will be pockets of drizzle and sprinkles around Omaha on Saturday evening, but you shouldn't need an umbrella. It stays chilly with lows in the upper 40s.

Just like on Saturday, Sunday will be cloudy with a small chance of an isolated shower at any point of the day, with highs in the low 60s.

Monday starts with a few spotty showers in the region with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s, and the wind may be a little breezy. Later in the day, rain will start to become more likely. This rain will continue into Monday night.

The chance for rain will continue into Tuesday, drying out in the afternoon. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy with mid-50s.

The storm system is close enough on Wednesday for another mostly cloudy day, and possible showers over western Iowa. Highs will be cool, in the lower 50s.

We dry out on Thursday, but it stays cool with mid-50s for highs.

For Halloween, we are dry & cool with a high around 57. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s, but this is subject to change.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 49

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 62

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered PM Rain

High: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered AM Rain

High: 55

