LIVE BLOG: February winter storm takes aim at the Omaha area

After days in the 60s and 70s, winter is returning with our first significant snow event of the year.

Several schools have early dismissals today, including Arlington, Council Bluffs, and Harlan. For the latest on school & business closures, check the closings tab.

FORECAST

TIMING : Light snow begins around noon and increases in intensity through the afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall between 4 and 8 pm before winding down after 10 pm. Snow ends for the area by Friday morning.

AMOUNTS : The heaviest snow will be along/north of I-80, where 4-6" is possible, this includes the Omaha metro. Lesser amounts farther north & south of this band. The gradient will be tight, and 30 miles may be the difference between little snow & several inches.

KMTV Snowfall forecast map for Omaha on February 19, 2026