LIVE BLOG: High wind causing power outages and fires in Nebraska

(INFORMATION UPDATED AS OF 4:45 PM THURSDAY, MARCH 12)

Strong winds up to 50 mph are causing some issues in Nebraska. Several fires have broken out over southeast Nebraska, and the wind is causing power issues in Douglas County.

WIND FORECAST: Strong winds up to 50 mph will continue out of the southwest through the rest of the afternoon and evening over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. There will be a lull in winds this evening (between 8-11 pm), before even stronger winds blow in tonight from the northwest. These winds could be even stronger, with some 50-60 mph gusts possible north of I-80.

POWER OUTAGES: As of 4:15 pm, OPPD reports 306 customers are without power in its coverage area. 79 of those are in Douglas County. Earlier, Westside Middle School released students an hour early due to lack of power. Several businesses in Dundee were also without power.

FIRES: As of 4:15 pm, there are several ongoing fires across southeast Nebraska and Iowa.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA: A fire is located southwest of Imogene, confirmed by radar & NOAA sources.

CASS COUNTY: A fire is located north of Manley.

MILLS COUNTY, IA: (CONTAINED) A fire occurred between Montague Rd (West) and HWY 275 (East).

Mills County Emergency Management Agency Mills County - First Responders are currently working to extinguish a large fire between Montague Rd (West) and HWY 275 (East). We ask that you slow down as you move through that area and abide by any direction law enforcement personnel advise. This fire will continue to spread N/NE, and the smoke will continue to impact visibilities for Hwy 34 and Hwy 275.

GAGE COUNTY: Highway 77 is open as of 4:15 pm. Highway 77 was closed in both directions between Hickory and Elm due to a fire.

Gage County Sheriffs Office Wildfire ongoing along Highway 77 in Gage County, between Beatrice and Pickrell.

LANCASTER COUNTY: (CONTAINED) Fires occurred at 100th and Wittstruck Rd, as well as 84th and Wittstruck, near SW 100th St and W Martell Rd, southwest of Lincoln. Two other fires happened at 140th St at W Adams Rd and 140th St along W Rokeby Rd.

SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA: Numerous other fires happened in Seward, Fillmore, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, and Lancaster counties.