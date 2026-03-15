WINTER STORM UPDATES: Multi-vehicle pileups on I-80 in Cass County NE and IA

(INFORMATION AS OF 5:15 PM)

A winter storm containing high winds, blowing snow, and bitter cold is impacting the area. It has caused a multi-vehicle crash along I-80 in Cass County.

The Cass County (NE) Sheriff's Office has confirmed several multi-vehicle accidents along I-80. One of those involved an emergency vehicle. I-80 has been closed in both directions between Greenwood and Gretna.

NDOT NDOT map showing the I-80 closure between Greenwood and Gretna.

In Cass County Iowa, there's a multi-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes that has closed I-80.

IDOT IDOT image from Cass County, Iowa of a multi-vehicle crash on I-80.

Other road closures include US-30 between Old Hwy 30 and US-77 in Fremont due to a crash.

FORECAST: A band of heavy snow is moving through the Omaha metro and into western Iowa. Once this band passes, the snow should begin to end. High winds up to 60 mph will continue to blow, creating low visibility and slick roads. Overnight, the low drops down to 6 degrees with a wind chill as cold as -15.