Dangerous Heat Wave Continues

This heat wave is a dangerous one. If you can, limit time outdoors and remember to stay hydrated. If you have to be outside for an extended period, try to take plenty of breaks in the shade and A/C.

Temperatures will be a bit higher on Tuesday, as more triple digit highs are expected. In Omaha, we're looking at breaking into the 100s. If this does happen, we would tie the current record of 100 degrees from 1975. By the time we reach our high temperature, it will feel more like 110-120 degrees.

There won't be much opportunity to cool down at night, or many of the nights ahead. We drop into the mid to upper 70s for early Wednesday.

Wednesday gives us another chance at a run to tie a high temperature. Once again, we're looking at more widespread triple digit highs in the afternoon with a whole lot of stickiness and lots of sun.

Thursday looks to be one last day of dangerous heat. Highs flirt with 100 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Thankfully, a cold front moves through on either Thursday night or midday Friday and this looks to bring us relief from the extreme heat. Afternoon highs will be closer to 90 degrees Friday with a small chance for rain, depending on cold front timing.

The weekend looks much cooler. Mid to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Both days bring a mix of clouds and sun, and an occasional chance for rain. There will be dry time.

TUESDAY

Sunny

Hot & Humid

Record: 100 (1975)

High: 100

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 78

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Hot & Humid

Record: 102 (1975)

High: 101

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 99

