Looking Ahead: Milder Air and Rain Chances

We reached the 50s in Omaha on Monday! This was our first 50 degree day for Omaha since Christmas eve, which was 36 days ago. Since then, it has been noticeably and seasonally cold, where we've averaged a high temperature of 28 degrees.

A cold front will move through the region Monday night, leading to cooler air for Tuesday.

There could be few foggy areas Tuesday morning, but it shouldn't be an issue for most of us. Watch for some slippery spots as we drop just below freezing.

We won't see as much sunshine Tuesday afternoon, and it will be a little cooler, with highs in the low 40s.

The warm-up gets back underway Wednesday with highs in the 50s and a lot of sunshine.

The low 50s continue Thursday with a few more clouds.

The only problem with the warmer weather will be the threat for ice jams and flooding along some of our rivers. As the river ice starts to move, it could dam up and increase water levels. Keep a close eye on river levels if you live along the Elkhorn, Platte, or Loup rivers.

By the end of the workweek, we'll begin to see clouds and rain chances return to the region. Friday and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain, and highs near 50.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine, but it will be cooler for the second half of the weekend, in the mid 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy Early

High: 42

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 52

