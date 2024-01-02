Looking Ahead: Rain and Snow Return to the Heartland

The sunshine returns this afternoon, and it will be a couple degrees warmer than Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. We should see a couple cities in southeast Nebraska reach the low 40s, but some of our northern cities may only reach the mid 30s.
Foggy areas likely pop up overnight and into Wednesday morning. With temperatures in the low 20s, there could be a few slippery areas in the thicker areas of fog.
It will take a while for the fog and clouds to clear Wednesday, but by the end of the afternoon, we should see some sunshine. It will also be a little cooler, with highs in the low 30s, thanks to a weak cold front arriving Tuesday night.
Thursday will be partly cloudy as we warm up into the mid 30s.
We stay in the mid 30s Friday, but it looks mostly cloudy.
The weekend will be similar. We may have to dodge a few pockets of light rain and snow. Although most of us stay dry, this will keep us mostly cloudy. Temperatures stay near average, in the mid 30s both Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday night and into Monday morning, widespread rain and snow will move into the Heartland. While this likely brings either rain, snow, or a combination of the two to Omaha, it's too early to say if or how much snow will stick to the ground. There will be plenty of wind by Monday too, which could add to any travel problems.
Behind the rain and snow, it is looking colder next week.
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Above Average
High: 38
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Foggy Areas
Low: 23
WEDNESDAY
Clearing Skies
Colder
High: 32
THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Near Average
High: 34
