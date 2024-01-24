Looking Ahead: Warmer with More Sunshine

Watch for icy spots this morning. Roads are wet from overnight spotty rain, melting snow, and thick fog... and with temperatures at freezing, there are some new slick spots. We'll get back above freezing late this morning.

We stay cloudy and even a little foggy this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 30s all afternoon.

Another round of spotty and light rain will pass through the region overnight and into Thursday morning, especially southeast of Omaha. But with melting snow and thick fog, icy spots will be possible anywhere we drop to 32 and lower.

Thursday afternoon will be cloudy with mid 30s.

We stay in the mid 30s Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

The sunshine finally makes a comeback for the second half of the weekend, helping our temperatures warm in the upper 30s, and melting more snow away.

We keep warming up Monday with lows 40s and partly cloudy skies, followed by mid 40s on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, we should keep warming up in the second half of next week. Highs near 50 aren't out of the question by the end of the week!

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Foggy

High: 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy and Foggy

Spotty Light Rain

Low: 32

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

High: 35

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Average

High: 36

