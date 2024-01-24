Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Looking Ahead: Warmer with More Sunshine

Staying gloomy all week
Staying gloomy midweek
Posted at 7:16 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 08:17:25-05

Watch for icy spots this morning. Roads are wet from overnight spotty rain, melting snow, and thick fog... and with temperatures at freezing, there are some new slick spots. We'll get back above freezing late this morning.

We stay cloudy and even a little foggy this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 30s all afternoon.

Another round of spotty and light rain will pass through the region overnight and into Thursday morning, especially southeast of Omaha. But with melting snow and thick fog, icy spots will be possible anywhere we drop to 32 and lower.

Thursday afternoon will be cloudy with mid 30s.

We stay in the mid 30s Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

The sunshine finally makes a comeback for the second half of the weekend, helping our temperatures warm in the upper 30s, and melting more snow away.

We keep warming up Monday with lows 40s and partly cloudy skies, followed by mid 40s on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, we should keep warming up in the second half of next week. Highs near 50 aren't out of the question by the end of the week!

WEDNESDAY
Cloudy
Foggy
High: 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Cloudy and Foggy
Spotty Light Rain
Low: 32

THURSDAY
Cloudy
Spotty Rain Early
High: 35

FRIDAY
Cloudy
Average
High: 36

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018