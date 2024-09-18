Looking ahead: Weekend rain and cooler weather

It's another cloudy morning as we dodge a few spotty showers. The hit and miss rain will fall apart as it moves farther east in the first half of the day, keeping most of us dry. Around the lunch hour, we'll start to see the sunshine come back out as our warm, muggy, and breezy weather continues. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

It will be mostly clear tonight, then a few spotty showers pop up overnight into early Thursday morning. We'll only cool off to about 70 degrees.

Most of the spotty rain is gone by the morning commute, then the rest of Thursday will be mostly sunny as it gets a little more hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s from southeast Nebraska up into Omaha. Most other neighborhoods will be in the upper 80s.

The humidity starts to fall Friday as we cool off into the upper 80s. There will be a lot of sunshine and dry weather, but a few spotty showers start to move into the region Friday night.

A lot more showers and storms will arrive Saturday morning with rain at times the rest of the day. While the rain won't be for everyone, a lot more of us will see it compared to the spotty rain we've seen during the workweek. We cool off into the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

The rain continues for a lot of us Sunday with a number of showers and storms around. Just in time for the start of fall, highs will drop into the low 70s.

A leftover shower or two could survive into Monday morning, but the afternoon looks dry and comfy with low 70s.

We stay in the 70s Tuesday with more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Spotty Rain Early

Then Clearing

Breezy

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Rain

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Isolated Rain Early A.M.

Mostly Sunny

High: 92

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not as Humid

High: 88

