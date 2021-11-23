Looking at 60 years of climate change data in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Climate change is not about seeing one warm winter, it is about a bigger picture. To see evidence of climate change, we have to look for changes in our winter averages over multiple decades.

Martha Shulski, a Nebraska State Climatologist, says our climate is changing.

The science is clear that climate change is real and it is here,” she said “Now we are feeling the impacts of climate change and the way we feel the impacts of climate change is through weather events."

3 News Now Meteorologist Chris Swaim took a look at the numbers by comparing two different 30-year periods. The first is from 1961 to 1990 and the other is from 1991 to 2020.

