A Little More Comfortable Thursday

We will finally get a brief break from the high humidity on Thursday, and it will be the coolest day of the workweek, although that isn't saying much this week. Highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies, which is still about 5 degrees above average.

Skies stay mostly clear overnight as we cool off into the upper 60s for Friday morning.

We heat up again heading into the weekend with more humidity. Friday will be mostly sunny and muggy with highs in the mid 90s. This will push the heat index slightly over 100 degrees.

Saturday is looking pretty rough. It will be hot and humid. Highs will flirt with 100, pushing the heat index closer to 110.

Heat Safety: If you have to work outside, take plenty of water breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Check on your elderly friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are able to stay cool. If your pet has to bed outside, make sure it has a shaded, cool spot to be and access to clean water all day.

A cold front moves in overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, bringing some relief from both the heat and humidity. This could kick off a couple isolated showers or storms late Saturday, but most of us will be dry.

We start to cool off Sunday with highs in the low 90s. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds and a little better chance of a scattered shower or storm hitting your backyard throughout the day, but a number of spots stay dry.

Monday keeps looking better and better! We get a batch of cooler weather and low humidity. Temperatures will be a little below average, sitting in the low 80s.

Then we warm back up. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s, and we could get back to 90 midweek.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Less Humid

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Near Average

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Muggy

High: 96

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

Isolated P.M. Storms

High: 99

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.