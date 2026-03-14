Major winter storm to bring high winds, blowing snow, and bitter cold to Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW



High winds 60-70 mph on Sunday

Blowing snow will create blizzard conditions

Very cold heading into Monday morning

FORECAST

It's the calm before the storm this Saturday evening as temperatures reach 60 degrees. Tonight, we stay warm as clouds build in. A few showers are possible, but many of us stay dry.

The cold front arrives in Omaha around 8 am, dropping temperatures throughout the day. By Sunday afternoon, the temperatures will have dropped into the mid-20s. The cold front will also bring high winds to the region. Nebraska and Iowa could see sustained winds between 30 and 50 mph, with wind gusts of 60-70 mph. For context, a thunderstorm is considered severe with 58+ mph winds. Therefore, some broken tree branches or power outages are possible with the wind.

The wind will coincide with snow moving into the area. Snow begins in northeast Nebraska as early as 8 am, and arrives in Omaha after 10 am. The snow will end from west-east by mid-afternoon, getting out of Omaha after 6 pm. The snow exits western Iowa after 9 pm.

Snow amounts will not be the big story with this storm system. If you can measure it, Omaha should expect to see 1-2", with higher totals to the northeast and lower totals to the southwest. Instead, the impacts will come from the wind. Blizzard conditions are likely at times as visibility drops to near-zero, creating travel issues for Sunday afternoon. Travel is not advised, and stay home if you can.

The final piece of the storm comes Sunday night. Though the snow is gone, the wind will stick around as temperatures continue to crash. We will wake up on Monday morning with lows in the single digits. Combined with a 30-40 mph wind, wind chills could fall as low as -15 during the morning.

The sun returns on Monday, but it's still cold with highs in the mid-20s. The wind will stick around, but slowly relax through the day.

Clouds move back in on Tuesday as another storm system slides by. Most of the snow will miss the region, but some precip is possible over western Iowa. Highs on Tuesday are warmer, in the low 40s.

Warmer weather kicks into high gear on Wednesday with the return of the 70s!

It may be hard to believe if you've read this far after our blizzard that we may hit our first 80 degree day later this week, but it's possible. The 80s continue into the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

Low: 46

Wind: SE 5-15

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Very Windy

Blowing Snow

PM Temp: 27

Wind: N 45-65

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 25

Wind: NW 25-35

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 43

Wind: NW 10-20

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

