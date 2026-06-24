Make sure your AC is ready as summertime heat arrives in Nebraska and Iowa

Summertime heat is on the way to Nebraska and Iowa, and HVAC professionals say now is the time to make sure your air conditioner is ready.

Council Bluffs residents say the summer has been manageable so far.

"It's got a little hot some days," said Gayle, who was walking her dog at Bayliss Park.

"So far we've actually been lucky," said Terry Roehr, a Council Bluffs resident also walking his dog, Tucker.

But the incoming high temperatures prompted a different reaction from both.

"This is terrible. Takes my breath away," Gayle said.

"The dog days of summer are among us. Tucker here got his dog days of summer haircut," Roehr said.

Scott Lara of SOS Heating and Cooling is performing maintenance on a Council Bluffs home and says it is not too late to get your AC ready for the heat.

"Make sure that the unit's clean, make sure that all the electrical is all up to speed, make sure the filter is clean, make sure everything else is just in working order, refrigerant levels, all that stuff," Lara said.

Lara also shared a tip when washing your condenser: the side closest to the house is always the worst.

When it comes to keeping costs down during the heat, Lara recommends consistency with your thermostat settings.

"Maintain whatever your normal temperature is, keep it there almost all summer. If you are running it from like 75 to try to get to 70, it's just not that cost-effective," Lara said.

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