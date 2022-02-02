Midweek Cold Snap

We stay breezy today as colder weather continues to blow in from the north. This keeps highs in the upper teens this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Wind chills stay below zero most of the day.

Overnight, skies begin to clear, giving way to a lot more sunshine Thursday, but it will be a COLD start to the day. Omaha will dip down close to zero, but wind chills will range from -10 to -20. Cover up as much skin as possible and dress in layers if you have to be outside.

Winds will be lighter Thursday afternoon, but we stay cold, even with more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper teens for a second day in a row.

After the quick cold snap, we quickly warm into the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs slightly back above average, in the upper 30s.

The wind will be stronger and back out of the south Saturday, warming us into the upper 40s with a lot of sunshine.

A cold front slides just to our south Sunday morning, dropping us into the mid 30s for the afternoon with a few more clouds.

The cold front quickly reverses back to our north as a warm front, allowing us to push back above average early next week.

Monday will bring more sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. While that is nicer, things get even better Tuesday! It will be mostly sunny and nearly 20 degrees above average. For Omaha, that puts us in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 19

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 1

THURSDAY

Mainly Sunny

Still Cold

High: 18

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 38

