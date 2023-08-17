Mild and Less Muggy Thursday

Winds will again be breezy, but the wind will be out from the north, keeping temps and humidity down. Lots of sunshine Thursday with highs near 80.

High pressure settles in Thursday night and temps regionally will fall in the upper 50s into Friday morning.

The wind picks up out of the south heading into the weekend, blowing the summer heat and humidity back into the region.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

It gets hotter for the weekend with upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will make the afternoons feel like it's over 100 and keeps our mornings in the 70s. The record high for Saturday is 98. Sunday's record high is 100.

We stay hot and dry early next week with temps in the mid 90s a lot of sunshine through Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

Breezy

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

Breezy

High: 86

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Record high: 98

High: 97

