Watch
Weather

Actions

Mild Monday Afternoon

Storm Potential Tuesday
The wind will back off tonight and temperatures fall into the 30s by Monday morning.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 19:14:54-04

Monday looks to stay mostly dry with highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be windy and warmer. In fact, some of us likely make it into the low 80s in the afternoon. While a few spotty showers are possible in the late morning/early afternoon, the better chance for some strong to severe storms looks to be late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. This a good time to make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts, especially when storms are likely during the overnight hours.

Once we dry out, Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Those 50s will continue for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Easter Sunday will be a bit cooler, in the upper 40s, with a slight chance for a mix.

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cool
Low: 38

MONDAY
A Few Clouds
Mild
High: 66

TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 79

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
High: 53

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018