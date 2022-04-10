Mild Monday Afternoon

Monday looks to stay mostly dry with highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be windy and warmer. In fact, some of us likely make it into the low 80s in the afternoon. While a few spotty showers are possible in the late morning/early afternoon, the better chance for some strong to severe storms looks to be late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. This a good time to make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts, especially when storms are likely during the overnight hours.

Once we dry out, Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Those 50s will continue for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Easter Sunday will be a bit cooler, in the upper 40s, with a slight chance for a mix.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 38

MONDAY

A Few Clouds

Mild

High: 66

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 53

