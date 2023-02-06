Mild Start To The Week

The mild stretch of weather which began this weekend will lead into the first half of the workweek. Despite the increase in cloud cover, temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s. It will be breezy with winds up to 30mph at times, which will help bring up the warmer air. There is also a small chance for a sprinkle for western Iowa, but most if not all of us remain dry.

The sun returns on Tuesday as temperatures climb back into the middle 40s.

Our next storm system takes shape on Wednesday. At this time, much of the moisture associated with this system looks to keep to our south and east, but some rain/mix is possible southeast of the metro Wednesday afternoon. It will also be the last mild day as temperatures reach the upper 40s.

Winds increase on the backside of the system Thursday, with some gusts over 30mph possible, which helps to cool us down into the 30s for highs. Enough moisture could stick around for snow chances Thursday, but details are still unclear.

Friday remains cold as temperatures only remain in the 30s, the winds will also stick around Friday.

Then we quickly warm back to above average into next week, with highs returning to the 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 46

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Showers SE

High: 47

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.